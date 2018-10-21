Saturday’s GHSA state volleyball playoff scores (10/20/18)

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The quest for a state volleyball title began Saturday for area high school volleyball teams, and a new playoff format had teams fighting for Sweet 16 and Elite Eight spots Saturday.
Teams were able to play not just their first round matchup, but their second round game today as well. Many in our area took that opportunity.
FIRST ROUND SCORES:
Greenbrier 3 Effingham Co. 2
Richmond Hill 3 Grovetown 0
Fayette Co. 0 Statesboro 3
New Hampstead 0 McIntosh 3
Starr’s Mill 3 South Effingham 3
Greater Atlanta Christian 3 Groves 0
Johnson 0 Pike Co. 3
Windsor Forest 0 Westminster 3
Kendrick 0 Savannah Arts 3
Redan 0 Islands 3
Appling Co. 0 Pace Academy 3
Savannah 0 Jackson 3
Lovett 3 Southeast Bulloch 0
Savannah Classical Academy 0 Harlem 3
Butler 0 Woodville-Tompkins 3
Strong Rock Christian 0 Calvary Day 3
Savannah Country Day 0 Eagles' Landing Christian 3
Landmark Christian 1 Savannah Christian 3
St. Vincent’s 1 Trinity Christian 3
SECOND ROUND SCORES:
Westminster 3 Savannah Arts 0
Islands 0 Pace Academy 3
Jordan 2 Woodville-Tompkins 3
