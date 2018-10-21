10th annual moonlight garden ride raises bicycle awareness

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The 10th annual moonlight garden ride was held on Saturday. Bicyclists started at Grayson Stadium and then rode through historic Savannah.
The event is put on by the Savannah Bicycle Campaign. It included music, fun and of course, a costume contest.
The Moonlight Garden Ride is the largest annual fundraiser for the nonprofit. Police escorted the cyclists on their 8 and a half mile journey to keep everyone safe.
“I love to dress up and it brings a creative element to it because you still have to think oh you’re still riding a bike.," said Heather Buice, a bicyclist who participated. "You have to think about what you wear and then you get to incorporate your bike. I made it a UFO and I am an ailen that has landed.”
Savannah Bicycle Campaign wants to put the money raised tonight towards making Savannah safer for all bicycle riders.
