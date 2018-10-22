Annual Wag-O-Ween event held in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There were more dogs than usual in downtown Savannah this past weekend for the annual Wag-O-Ween event.
Baby Blue didn’t get to go trick-or-treating Saturday, but she and all of the animals at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah will now be treated to the benefits of the weekend.
“Everyone deserves a chance. That’s what I believe," said Joseph St. Peter, who attended Wag-O-Ween with Blue and Blondie.
Dogs in costume were the fun part of Wag-O-Ween. The functional part was the help that will now go to several pet adoption organizations in town - money and awareness that will get more animals into more forever homes.
“I’ve had rescue dogs for the last 30 years and I just want to help them any way I can,” said Sara Portman, Founder, Wag-O-Ween.
Sara Portman started Wag-O-Ween 13 years ago as a fun event and important fundraiser.
“I can’t believe what it’s blossomed into. It’s wonderful. It’s gotten bigger through the years,” Portman said. “We used to have a committee and now it’s me and Daschund Rescue of North America, Coastal Pet Rescue, and the Humane Society.”
The Humane Society photo booth for pets and their people generated money that will make kennel life a little easier.
“We got about 113 pictures and it was $5 for each picture and all proceeds went to the Humane Society,” said Biz Austn, Humane Society, Community Outreach Manager. “It will be helpful for grooming and kitty litter and food.”
It might eventually help shelter dogs like Baby Blue have their day downtown to collect treats.
