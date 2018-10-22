Brian Kemp Bus Tour making stops in Southeast GA this week

WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) - Georgia candidates for governor are busy campaigning in our area this week.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 24-25, there will be several rallies in support of Republican nominee Brian Kemp. He will be making several stops around Southeast Georgia as part of his 20-Stop Bus Tour.
The following is the schedule for Kemp’s Bus Tour if you live in the WTOC Viewing Area:
Wednesday, Oct. 24
- Jeff Davis County - 7:30 - 8 AM Piggly Wiggly 32 S Tallahassee St Hazlehurst, GA
- Appling County - 8:30 - 9 AM Huddle House 160 E Parker St Baxley, GA
- Bacon County - 9:30 - 10 AM Bacon County Superior Court 502 W. 12th Street Alma, GA
- Ware County - 10:30 - 11 AM Quality Inn and Suites 1725 Memorial Dr Waycross, GA
- Wayne County - 2 - 2:45 PM The Farmers Market 533 N. 1st Street Jesup, GA
- Long County - 3 - 3:30 PM A New Beginning Church 2047 GA-57 Ludowici, GA
Thursday, Oct. 25
- Evans County - 7:30 - 8 AM Ace Hardware 501 W Main St Claxton, GA
- Tattnall County - 8:15 - 8:45 AM Clerk of Superior Court Annex 111 North Main Street Reidsville, GA
- Toombs County - 9:15 - 9:45 AM Dixon Center 102 Stockyard Road Vidalia, GA
- Montgomery County - 10 - 11 AM Montgomery County Probate Court 601 S Mason Street Mount Vernon, GA
For additional Bus Tour dates and information, click here.
