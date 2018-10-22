Brian Kemp Bus Tour making stops in Southeast GA this week

(Source: Brian Kemp/Facebook)
October 22, 2018 at 4:51 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 6:10 AM

WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) - Georgia candidates for governor are busy campaigning in our area this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 24-25, there will be several rallies in support of Republican nominee Brian Kemp. He will be making several stops around Southeast Georgia as part of his 20-Stop Bus Tour.

The following is the schedule for Kemp’s Bus Tour if you live in the WTOC Viewing Area:

Wednesday, Oct. 24

  • Jeff Davis County - 7:30 - 8 AM  Piggly Wiggly  32 S Tallahassee St  Hazlehurst, GA
  • Appling County - 8:30 - 9 AM  Huddle House  160 E Parker St  Baxley, GA
  • Bacon County - 9:30 - 10 AM  Bacon County Superior Court  502 W. 12th Street  Alma, GA
  • Ware County - 10:30 - 11 AM  Quality Inn and Suites  1725 Memorial Dr  Waycross, GA
  • Wayne County - 2 - 2:45 PM  The Farmers Market  533 N. 1st Street  Jesup, GA
  • Long County - 3 - 3:30 PM  A New Beginning Church  2047 GA-57  Ludowici, GA

Thursday, Oct. 25

  • Evans County - 7:30 - 8 AM  Ace Hardware  501 W Main St  Claxton, GA
  • Tattnall County - 8:15 - 8:45 AM  Clerk of Superior Court Annex  111 North Main Street  Reidsville, GA
  • Toombs County - 9:15 - 9:45 AM  Dixon Center  102 Stockyard Road  Vidalia, GA
  • Montgomery County - 10 - 11 AM  Montgomery County Probate Court  601 S Mason Street  Mount Vernon, GA

