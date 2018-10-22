Bulloch County team helping Hurricane Michael victims

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A group of non-profit organizations in Southeast Georgia took their efforts to the other side of the state this weekend, helping with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
A team that helps change lives locally packed up their gear and went to Southwest Georgia to help those affected. Twenty people from Fostering Bulloch, Broken Shackles Ranch, and others spent the weekend removing trees and other debris from hurricane victims' homes.
Chris Yaughn says they worked with people in Seminole County to find victims without the resources to pay contractors to do what they did for free.
“Most of the houses we worked on were uninsured or underinsured. They were the folks who couldn’t pay for the trees to be removed,” Yaughn said.
He says their long hours and sacrifice only showed him how many more people will need help for a long time.
If Yaughn and his team seem familiar, you might remember them doing this same sort of thing for Hurricane Irma victims down in Brunswick.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.