Chatham County Police working to identify car theft suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate several auto theft suspects.
Police say the vehicle was stolen from the Links at Georgetown Apartments on Sept. 19. It was later recovered, but officials say the suspects left behind a camera that contained photos of the people they’re trying to identify.
Anyone who can identify the individuals in the photos is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912.652.6500, extension 5.
