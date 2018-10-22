Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-22-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure controls our weather today as a cold front moves through late Tuesday. Another low pressure(remnants of Hurricane Willa) will impact our area late Thursday into Saturday. Today starts out sunny but clouds will increase this evening with a slight chance for a shower, high 72-77. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 56-63. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 73-76. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late, highs near 70. Rain Friday, highs near 70. Showers possible early Saturday then clearing and cooler Sunday. The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic Basin but in the Pacific Major Hurricane Willa will impact Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday before weakening. The remnants will move into the Gulf of Mexico and bring rain chances Thursday night into Saturday.