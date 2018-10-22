First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates Founder’s Day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Every day is special at the historic First Bryan Baptist Church on West Bryan Street in Savannah, but this Sunday was extra special.
The congregation took time to remember how the church came to be. First Bryan Baptist Church began over 230 years ago. Sunday’s celebration focused on the dedicated, spiritual leaders that have lead the church since it’s inception.
“I am filled with pride each and every time I come, just driving by this church. It’s great," said Deacon Robert Bess. “I think it’s going to continue to be a great institution, not just for black folks but for folks in this country.”
