Free mammograms being offered to eligible women in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Women in need of a mammogram will have the opportunity for a free checkup on Monday, Oct. 22.
The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program and St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program are partnering to offer the free screenings. Nurses and physicians will be on-hand at the Chatham County Health Department headquarters (1602 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Women with certain annual incomes and women from ages 40-64 without insurance will be eligible to receive the free screenings.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, please call (912) 356-2946.
