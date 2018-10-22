Growing caravan of migrants pushes deeper into Mexico

Central American migrants making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan cling to the trucks of drivers who offered them free rides, as they arrive to Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (Moises Castillo)
October 21, 2018 at 11:08 PM EST - Updated October 21 at 11:08 PM
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. stretched out on rain-soaked sidewalks, benches and public plazas in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, worn down by another day's march under a blazing sun.

Keeping together for strength and safety in numbers, some huddled under a metal roof in the city's main plaza Sunday night. Others lay exhausted in the open air, with only thin sheets of plastic to protect them from ground soggy from an intense evening shower. Some didn't even have plastic.

The migrant caravan swelled to an estimated 5,000 after many migrants found ways to cross from Guatemala as Mexican police blocked the official border crossing. The group's advance has drawn strong criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who lashed out again on Twitter.