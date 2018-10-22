Jury trial set to begin for 3 suspects accused of killing Rebecca Foley

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The jury trial is scheduled to begin today for three suspects charged for killing a Savannah State student in January of 2013.
Roderick Parrish, Kevin Smith, and Jordan Campbell are accused of shooting and killing Rebecca Foley outside of her apartment on the Southside.
A jury trial was set to begin in 2016 before being abruptly halted due to an appeal.
Again, the jury trial is scheduled to begin today. We will be in contact with the Chatham County court system to let you know of any updates or changes.
