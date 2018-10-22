Monday Morning - Coolest Since April

This morning was the coolest since April across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, with most communities spending the majority of the morning commute in the 40s. A few briefly dipped into the 30s well north and west of the Savannah Metro.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures recover into the 60s by lunch time. Area high temperatures range from the upper 70s well southwest of the Altamaha River, to mid-70s along the river and lower 70s from the Savannah Metro on north and east.
Cloud-cover increases this afternoon and evening as an onshore flow kicks in.
Sprinkles, and an isolated shower or two, are possible this afternoon and evening along the coastal corridor. It won’t be a washout, but a damp stretch or two is possible through the evening and nighttime hours.
A greater shot at coastal showers arrives late tonight and persists through the Tuesday morning drive into work and school. Again, this will be focused on the Savannah Metro and coastal areas.
We’ll clear out later Tuesday ahead of the next storm system that begins to influence or forecast as early as Wednesday. Weather details are in the WTOC Weather App and on The News at Daybreak.
Have a great day,
Cutter