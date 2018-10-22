Police investigate after man shot at football field in Jasper County

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) - Police in Jasper County are investigating after a man was shot at the county football field over the weekend.
The Ridgeland Police Department is reporting that just after midnight Saturday, their Officers received a request from a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy on scene at the Jasper County football field, to respond to a large fight in progress. Upon arrival, shots were heard coming from the area of the field.
According to the crime report, a 22-year-old male was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Memorial Hospital in Savannah for treatment.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Jasper County law enforcement.
