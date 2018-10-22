Public forum being held Monday to discuss large events on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Tybee Island officials are meeting with residents Monday to talk about how the island can better handle large events.
Traffic and public safety are just some of the issues caused by these big events, and those on the island are hoping to find some solutions.
Tybee city council and “Concerned Citizens of Tybee” recently made an agreement on how to better facilitate large events like Orange Crush. Hundreds of spring breakers were on the island for several days for the annual, non-permitted event.
Some say large events like Orange Crush bring a lot of public safety issues that need to be addressed. Just this year - law enforcement made 36 arrests in connection to the big event. The Chatham County Sheriff says his deputies also confiscated guns and drugs during the event.
Law enforcement says there were not as many incidents during this year's event. An alcohol ban was put in place on the two weekends of Orange Crush. Some residents argued the ban targeted a certain group and asked the city to place a longer ban over the entire spring break period. City council members did not extend it.
City council members and the Concerned Citizens of Tybee will meet on Monday, Oct. 22 to discuss these safety issues linked to these large events. They also want to hear from residents on what they think should be done.
The public forum will begin Monday at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building (78 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328). City council will take the ideas expressed at the forum and try to develop criteria which will be implemented at all large events on the island.
