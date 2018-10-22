Savannah Police investigating two weekend shootings

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Over the weekend, there were two different shootings in Savannah. A total of three people were injured.
Police say Saturday around 1:20 p.m., a vehicle pulled up in the area of 37th and Paulsen streets and started shooting toward the victims at Crown’s Barber Shop. They found a 56-year-old man with gunshot injuries. A 32-year-old victim was already on the way to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Across town, an unrelated shooting happened on Sunday around 3:50 a.m. on Rogers Street near Carolan Street in West Savannah. Officers found a 30-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The police report says the victim told police that someone had tried to rob him.
One resident says crime in the area is so bad, he’s trying to move away.
“There’s a shooting every day down here," Daishawn McDonald said. "It don’t make no sense. Like, you know, we all supposed to be together as one, so for people to be shooting at each other and how the young generation is set up now, like, it don’t make no sense.”
Savannah Police are still investigating both shootings. Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.