Telfair Museums’ William Jay Society to host Mardis Gras in the Mansion

Telfair Museums’ William Jay Society to host Mardis Gras in the Mansion
By Cyreia Sandlin | October 22, 2018 at 6:45 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 6:45 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Get your tuxes, masks and ball gowns ready for Mardis Gras in the Mansion this Friday at the Telfair Academy!

The masquerade is one of the Telfair’s biggest fundraisers of the year, hosted by the William Jay Society. The William Jay Society is the young professional membership group of the Telfair.

This year’s theme is Mardis Gras. Enjoy unique entertainment, food and décor including magic, fire, and plenty of other surprises.

This event is this Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are still available, and the funds raised from this event go to the Telfair’s educational outreach.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.telfair.org/event/masquerade-2018/

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.