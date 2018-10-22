Woman receives, returns thousands of dollars worth of jewelry she got in the mail

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A Whitemarsh Island woman got a big surprise this weekend. When she opened her Amazon package, she found another box inside. It was full of jewelry that should have been delivered to JC Penny.
“Open it up and there is a huge bag, huge box of jewelry," said Garlana Mathews. "And when I say huge, I mean it was like $75,000 worth of jewelry.”
Garlana Mathews says she went to her garage door Friday and found the package she had been waiting on. When she found the jewelry, she was shocked.
“I freaked out. Of course, I wanted to call JC Penny. Could not get a hold of anybody. We called Chatham County Police. We had them come out. They had to count it.”
The box inside was labeled to deliver to the Savannah JC Penny and was sent from a completely different state than her package. Inside the JC Penny box was around 200 pieces of jewelry.
“Inside the box we had multiple wedding sets. One ring was $7,500. It was a three-karat diamond ring. There was a necklace that was $1,500 gold chain. My guess would be around $75,000, $100,000 worth of jewelry that should have went to JC Penny.”
Mathews says the box looks likes it was somehow opened – either it was by accident or someone meant to.
“It looks like the box was opened, you know, somewhere and the other box was implanted.”
Chatham County Police is calling the delivery companies and trying to get to the bottom of this. They are also returning the jewelry.
“They said the box was opened and they thought maybe that box went with my box. But this box was a totally different. My box is Amazon. The other box is UPS. So, I’m not sure how it got in there, but I just wanted to make sure that it got back to JC Penny.”
