WTOC and Leopold’s Ice Cream team up for United Way Fundraiser

WTOC is teaming up with Leopold’s Ice Cream for an afternoon to raise money for the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual campaign. On Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., you can enjoy several special WTOC flavors including; Breaking Butter Pecan, Live. Local. Lemon and several other creations with proceeds benefiting the United Way. The First Alert Weather Team will also be giving tours of the storm chaser on Broughton Street. The WTOC and Leopold’s team will be scooping up ice cream with a smile, and we hope to see you there!