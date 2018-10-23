Amendment 2: Proposing a statewide business court in Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We continue our coverage of Georgia’s amendments that are on the ballot this general election.
Amendment 2 is about establishing a business court. The reasoning behind it is to make the court system in Georgia more efficient. It would take the pressure off of state and superior courts and allow businesses to operate more efficiently because their cases would be processed more quickly.
In 2017, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed an executive order establishing a Court Reform Council to look at whether establishing a business court would be feasible. The organization, Georgians for Lawsuit Reform, was included in this study. WTOC’s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to Executive Director Kade Cullefer on the phone Tuesday about how businesses in the state are suffering with the way the current court system is set up.
"These are extremely complex and challenging cases, and these cases keep getting bogged down on the dockets in state and superior courts because those courts have constitutional obligations to hear criminal cases, land cases, and divorce cases before they hear these cases,” Cullefer said.
Cullefer says there were two businesses in Georgia that were tied up in a civil case for more than two years because of claims that one owed the other money, and during that time, one of the businesses had to file for bankruptcy. He says if there had been a business court, that company may not have had to file bankruptcy because the case would have been resolved sooner.
“So we are making the judicial system more efficient across the board,” Cullefer said. He says it’s a win-win because it would help reduce the load on state and superior court and speed up the amount of time in which all cases are processed. It’s a concept that has already been adopted in other states.
“In North Carolina and South Carolina, our neighbors who we are competing against in an economic competitive standpoint, both have these courts in place,” Cullefer said. “They both have worked extremely well. In fact, we’ve heard that these courts are even preferred over federal courts and they are known to be extremely efficient.”
Regardless of whether voters care about having a business court, creating one, he says, won’t cost taxpayers a dime.
"The intention is for it to not cost the taxpayers an extra dime for it to be a self sustaining court,” Cullefer said.
The cost of establishing and creating the business court would actually be passed down to the businesses that are filing. Should they want their case moved to business court, they would pay an extra fee.
Should it pass, it will be decided during the 2019 Legislative Session whether to create one business court in Atlanta or have circuits around the state, similar to the federal districts.
