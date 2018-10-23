Chatham County sees huge early voting turnout

“We sort of wonder sometimes with a lot of people showing up for early voting, a lot of people doing absentee voting, does that mean that there won’t be anybody showing up at the poles? We are pretty certain that there’s going to be another big turnout at the poles, too,” said Thomas Mahoney III, Chatham County Board of Elections. “Maybe not quite as big as the presidential election in 2016, but certainly big for a midterm election.”