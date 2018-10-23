Chatham County sees huge early voting turnout

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Many Chatham County residents are still taking advantage of early voting.
Monday, there was a line out the door at the Citizen’s Service Center on Eisenhower Drive. We’ve checked the early and absentee voter numbers for Chatham County, and nearly 10,000 people have already cast their vote for the upcoming election.
Still, preparations are underway for the crew with the Chatham County Board of Elections. Their chairman says staff at all 90 polling locations in the county are ready, and they’ve gone through multiple training sessions to ensure they can run everything smoothly on Election Day. That includes being able to handle large numbers of voters, and also de-escalating any tensions that may arise.
The chairman has kept a close eye on ballots that have already been cast, and he’s weighed in on what he thinks that’ll mean in a few weeks.
“We sort of wonder sometimes with a lot of people showing up for early voting, a lot of people doing absentee voting, does that mean that there won’t be anybody showing up at the poles? We are pretty certain that there’s going to be another big turnout at the poles, too,” said Thomas Mahoney III, Chatham County Board of Elections. “Maybe not quite as big as the presidential election in 2016, but certainly big for a midterm election.”
Mahoney says anyone who hasn’t voted yet and plans to do so on Election Day, check out the My Voter Page to make sure you know where you’re voting.
