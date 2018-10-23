Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-23-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a shower through 3pm, highs 73-78. Skies will clear this evening and we’ll be nice and dry overnight with daybreak temps 52-63. Wednesday is our best day of the week. It will be mostly sunny with highs 75-80. Thursday starts out dry but clouds increase all day and we’ll see a chance for showers by evening, highs near 70. Breezy with showers Thursday night, lows in the upper 50s. Friday starts out with rain chances but they should end by evening, highs in the mid 60s. The weekend looks good with a mix of sun and clouds, low rain chances and below average temps. Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic but Hurricane Willa will make landfall today in Mexico. The remnants of Willa will bring our rain Thursday and Friday.