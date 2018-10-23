The End Zone Podcast Extra with Adrian Peterson

Jake Wallace sits down with Georgia Southern football legend Adrian Peterson.
Peterson left GSU as Division I football’s career rushing leader with 6,559 regular season yards. He played in Super Bowl 41 with the Chicago bears.
Off the field, his life has been just as remarkable. He uses his experience overcoming a speech impediment and loosing his son to brain cancer to inspire others as a speaker. In 2018, he returned to Georgia Southern Football as director of student athlete development.
