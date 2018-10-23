FL man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A 21-year-old Florida man is behind bars in Glynn County after he attempted to kidnap a 75-year-old woman and then ran from police.
Monday, the victim reported that she had been accosted by a black man in a white Toyota Avalon while riding her bicycle in the area of East Glynn Avenue in the Thalmann Community. Police say the armed man grabbed the woman and began pulling on her. The victim told him she didn’t think he wanted to do what he was doing, which is when police say he let go of her, went back to his car and sped down Georgia Highway 32.
A Glynn County deputy intercepted the suspect vehicle on Georgia Hwy 32/99 near Buffalo Drive. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle and a chase ensued. More police officers joined the pursuit in the Sterling area, heading south on Highway 341 to Buffalo Drive. Police say the suspect tried to make a right turn onto Butler Drive and crashed the car into the barrier wall on the exit 36A southbound off-ramp. They say the vehicle hit a van that was traveling down the off-ramp. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital for minor injuries but was later released.
The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Dwain Frazier of Sebastian, FL. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and numerous traffic violations. He is being held in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Anyone with information which could aid in this investigation is asked to call Inv. Clifton Quinn at 912.554.7811 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.
