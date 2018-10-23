FL man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Glynn County

Monday, the victim reported that she had been accosted by a black man in a white Toyota Avalon while riding her bicycle in the area of East Glynn Avenue in the Thalmann Community. Police say the armed man grabbed the woman and began pulling on her. The victim told him she didn’t think he wanted to do what he was doing, which is when police say he let go of her, went back to his car and sped down Georgia Highway 32.