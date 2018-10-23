Former Savannah priest pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A former Savannah priest will spend the next 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexual assault charges.
Wayland Brown entered a guilty plea on six counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor in the 2nd degree and three counts in the 1st degree.
Brown was indicted in 2017 for allegedly sexually assaulting two boys in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Brown was a priest at St. James Catholic Church at the time. Investigators say Brown brought the two boys to several locations in Jasper County and sexually assaulted them.
Brown waived jurisdiction in Jasper County on Tuesday, allowing his case to be heard in Beaufort County since he didn’t want to wait for the next date in Jasper County.
