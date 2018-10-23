Governor McMaster orders flags be flown at half-staff in memory of Farrah B. Turner

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday beginning at dawn in memory of Florence Investigator Farrah B. Turner.
The Governor asked to be joined in prayer for her family and loved ones during this difficult time.
McMaster released a statement on Twitter Monday evening saying, “We are heartbroken tonight to lose another officer as a result of the horrific shooting in Florence. Investigator Farrah B. Turner passed away from her injuries after fighting for her life for more than two weeks.”
