Jury picked in second trial of Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz

In the meantime, a civil rights lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of Elena Rodriguez's mother has been making its way through the courts but will likely have to be taken up by the Supreme Court before a decision is made. That's because his attorneys have argued that the American constitution didn't extend to Elena Rodriguez, a Mexican teen who was on Mexican soil when Swartz shot him. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in an opinion conflicting with a different circuit, recently ruled that Swartz can be held accountable.