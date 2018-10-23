Pooler PD receives speed awareness grant

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Pooler Police Department has been awarded a Highway Safety High Visibility Enforcement Grant. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety issued the grant to the Pooler Police Department and it totals over $13,000.
The police department says they applied for the speed awareness grant and just found out they got it. It will start this month and continue until next September.
The grant is designed to help police reduce speed related crashes and those that are caused by distracted driving due to cell phones. The department plans on purchasing two new speed detection lasers and a large mobile speed trailer that will warn drivers of their speed.
“Pooler has seen an abundance of growth in population here in the past few years and with that growth in population has come an increase in crashes and most noticeably, an increase in injury related crashes," said Lt. George Tyson with the Pooler Police Department. "So, that’s what we are trying to get that message out there. So, slow down. We want you to get home safely, get to your job safely. And we would rather not see you involved in an accident.”
