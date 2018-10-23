Richmond Hill’s Bixler honored by Atlanta Falcons

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - While the entire world saw the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 23-20 on Monday Night Football, very few had as good a view of the action as Jackson Bixler.
The Richmond Hill senior linebacker got an up close and personal glimpse of the game while being honored with the Atlanta Falcons Power Player Award, given to a Georgia high school varsity football player that “embodies commitment and leadership on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”
For the honor, Bixler was recognized on the field and on the video board at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Falcons' win.
“It was really cool. It was a once in a lifetime chance,” Bixler says. “It’s something you wouldn’t be able to do unless you won this, so I was very, very happy to be one of these people.”
Bixler got to hang out on the field during pregame warm-ups. He shook hands with Falcons stars Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, and help lead the team out of the tunnel for the game.
“That was a little scary. I won’t lie to you,” he laughs. “Once the lights went off, you can’t really see anything. Then all of the sudden, the smoke comes up and you just hear people yelling, ‘Go! Go! Go!’ The only thing I thought was don’t fall and don’t trip.”
Bixler was nominated by Richmond Hill head coach Matt LeZotte. The senior linebacker is an Eagle Scout and a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.