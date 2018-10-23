Starbucks opens 1st sign language store in US

WASHINGTON, DC (WJLA/CNN) – Starbucks opened a new store Tuesday where every employee is fluent in American Sign Language.
It’s a first for Starbucks in the United States.
The location is near Gallaudet University, a private school for the deaf and hard of hearing.
All employees are proficient in sign language, whether they’re hearing-impaired or not.
Customer Fred Weiner said he finally has a coffee shop where he feels like he belongs.
"As I was ordering coffee, I didn't feel stressed. I didn't have to watch my surroundings to try to find if they were calling my name or not. I was just like everyone else," Weiner said.
And customers who aren’t deaf could learn something at the store.
“Starbucks” is written in American Sign Language across the storefront. A chalkboard near the entrance gives a sign of the week – for this week, the sign is “coffee.”
"I actually learned ‘thank you,’ as she said it to me as I was walking out – so I said it back,” a customer named Tiffany said. “So, that was really great, to kind of learn something."
Starbucks said it’s their way of creating an inclusive environment and bringing communities together.
The hearing-impaired community has wanted a store like this for years.
It isn’t just a big deal for customers – several baristas said the deaf and hard-of-hearing community faces chronic underemployment simply because of language barriers.
Starbucks’ first deaf-friendly store opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2016.
