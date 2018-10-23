Teal Pumpkin Project indicates allergen-free trick-or-treating

Teal Pumpkin Project indicates allergen-free trick-or-treating
By Brian Tynes | October 23, 2018 at 4:15 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 6:19 AM

(WWBT) - Everybody loves free candy, but many sweet treats contain things like dairy, wheat and peanuts that can trigger serious allergies.

If a child has one of those allergies, trick-or-treating can be stressful making sure none of the candy they receive will trigger a reaction.

Residents and families can use the Teal Pumpkin Project to find out where safe locations for allergen-free treats are being handed out.

If you are giving out safe treats, register your address so families can find you. If you are looking for places in your area that offer safe treats, a map of all the registered addresses can be found online. It is searchable by zip code.

Teal pumpkins placed outside are also a sign that the house provides allergen-free options for children who need them.

The site also has a list of treat options that are safe for children with allergies.

Teal Pumpkin Project

Teal is the new orange! Join us in kicking off this year’s Teal Pumpkin Project by watching and sharing our promo video and help make Halloween safer and happier for all kids! #TealPumpkinProject

Posted by Food Allergy Research & Education on Monday, October 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.