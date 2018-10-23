Tuesday - Expect an Occasionally Gloomy Sky

Widespread cloud-cover, but little in the way of actual rain, is in the forecast through this evening.
Temperatures are quite a bit warmer this morning, compared to Monday morning. Dress for morning commute temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. A mostly cloudy sky is expected; perhaps just enough cloud cover to enhance the sunrise.
More clouds than sun – that’s the rule today.
High temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s across much of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It’ll be coolest, likely in the lower 70s, well west of Savannah where clouds are a bit thicker and more persistent.
An isolated shower, or two, is possible through mid-afternoon.
The sky clears overnight and we’ll wake up to plentiful sunshine Wednesday. Temperatures remain seasonable, under just a few clouds Wednesday afternoon.
Our next round of clouds builds in Thursday afternoon. Rain showers are forecast to increase across the area Thursday evening. Damp weather, and periods of steady rain, are in the forecast Thursday night through Friday evening.
Drier weather gradually builds back in this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter