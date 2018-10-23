Tybee residents weigh in on controlling crowds during big events

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Tybee Island residents went on the record Monday night about how they feel the town should control crowds during large events.
They’re trying to figure out how to control massive crowds on a small island during events like their St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Fourth of July, Pirates' Fest, and most notably, Orange Crush.
Monday night’s public forum revolved around crisis management. According to the city of Tybee, they almost broke the record of the number of cars on the island in a day this year.
“It’s in a much more condensed time period where we see an influx of people, all at the same time, which jams up our streets and does increase the call load of the police - all at once."
It stresses their resources and endangers safety.
“There are certain times of the day and certain days of the year where I can’t get an ambulance to different parts of the city if someone were to call 911.”
These problems caught the eye of the Department of Justice, who has been monitoring the dangerous population overload during peak times for two years. Members of the city of Tybee and The Concerned Citizens Group began mediation in July to identify the top problems causing concern.
“Parking, overcrowding, and behavior.”
Both groups already formulating solutions to create initiatives for next year. Statistical data pulled from three major events is helping provide traffic suggestions. New noise meters were purchased and the city is rewriting music and noise ordinances to be applied at all times on the island. Finally, barricades will be placed throughout streets during large events to stop parking from being a free-for-all on resident’s properties.
However, a decision has not been reached on what some believe is the fuel to the fire.
“Alcohol drives a lot of these issues. It’s huge for our police officers. If one of these large events were to get out of control, they’re in a lot of trouble.”
“I know there are some people that agree with that wholeheartedly, and some people who do not.”
While finding a balance between celebration and safety is tough, those at the forum feel they’re headed in the right direction.
All proposals from the forum still have to be brought to council and voted on. We’ll keep you updated with any changes made to party plans.
