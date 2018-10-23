Upgrade Your Home with Lowcountry Style

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you are looking to update your home to feel more reflective of the Lowcountry style, here are a few simple principles to follow:
Classic design will never go out of style. Timeless pieces can blend beautifully with newer classics that have clean lines and mixed media. We love the mix of old and new and suggest refreshing your spaces by simplifying your design and lightening wall colors for an instant update.
If your style leans toward modern farmhouse or bungalow, the natural elements like reclaimed woods, warm muted tones, linen, and washable cotton slipcovers bring the same relaxed, casual feeling of the Lowcountry and beaches surrounding Savannah.
If you prefer a more modern mix with simplified design, go for lighter woods, stone tops, and simple hardware.
Accent pieces are always a quick way to update a room and can be cost effective.
