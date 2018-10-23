Window company to create 150 jobs in Emanuel Co.

“We looked at several regions in the southeast and very quickly decided that Swainsboro was an extremely good fit for Wincore’s strategic expansion plans,” said Clark Davis, president of Wincore. “Based on early discussions with Ken Warnock at the Emanuel County Economic Development Authority (Emanuel County EDA) and Ryan Waldrep at the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Wincore’s management and ownership believed the new plant would have tremendous support from both the county and the state. Those early interactions proved to be correct as the county and the state have been incredibly flexible in structuring programs that will allow Wincore to succeed. We truly thank the leadership at the county level and state level and look forward to a long, successful partnership.”