Window company to create 150 jobs in Emanuel Co.

SWAINSBORO, GA (WTOC) -Governor Nathan Deal announced on Tuesday that a window company is bringing 150 new jobs to Emanuel County.
Wincore Window Company LLC is an American manufacturer of vinyl windows and fiberglass entry door systems. The company will also invest $6.5 million in a pre-existing manufacturing facility in Swainsboro.
“Our highly skilled workforce, proximity to the Southeastern market and unmatched logistics infrastructure continue to attract industry-leading manufacturers like Wincore Window Company to Georgia,” said Deal. “Wincore’s choice of Emanuel County reflects Georgia’s commitment to providing industry leaders with the best resources to compete nationwide. With this investment, Wincore will build upon the strategic resources of the No. 1 state for business to spur further economic growth in the Swainsboro community and create quality jobs for Georgians. We welcome Wincore to Georgia and look forward to the company’s success here in our low-tax, business-friendly climate.”
Wincore currently employs 340 people nationwide. The company is projected to begin operations in Swainsboro beginning April of 2019.
“We looked at several regions in the southeast and very quickly decided that Swainsboro was an extremely good fit for Wincore’s strategic expansion plans,” said Clark Davis, president of Wincore. “Based on early discussions with Ken Warnock at the Emanuel County Economic Development Authority (Emanuel County EDA) and Ryan Waldrep at the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Wincore’s management and ownership believed the new plant would have tremendous support from both the county and the state. Those early interactions proved to be correct as the county and the state have been incredibly flexible in structuring programs that will allow Wincore to succeed. We truly thank the leadership at the county level and state level and look forward to a long, successful partnership.”
“This is tremendous news for Swainsboro and Emanuel County, and just emphasizes once again how teamwork and persistence pay off,” said Swainsboro Mayor Charles Schwabe. “Wincore will be a great addition to our manufacturing community and I especially want to commend our Emanuel County EDA and GDEcD for their outstanding work in bringing this project to Swainsboro.”
