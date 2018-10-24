Brooklet team raises money for Big Wig Campaign

BROOKLET, GA (WTOC) - The Giants 12U football team in Brooklet has been hard at work over the past several weeks.
They’re wearing pink socks in support of people battling breast cancer and collecting money to benefit WTOC Meteorologist Cutter Martin’s Big Wig Campaign. The team collected more than $300. This isn’t their first rodeo! They’ve been doing it for several years.
“He saw it on TV and the professionals doing it and college teams doing it and asked if we could do it. I was like, ‘yeah, we can talk about it. Ask your teammates if they want to do it. Let’s see if we can, you know, we bought the socks and we asked the parents to donate $5 and it just went up. So far, it just keeps going up," said Jason Knight, Giants 12U Coach.
If you would like to contribute to Cutter’s Big Wig Campaign, visit Pacci Italian Kitchen and Bar Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for great food and good laughs for a great cause.
