Bryan County sees ‘phenomenal’ early voting turnout

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - This election season gives many Georgia voters the rare chance to vote on a weekend, including this coming weekend in Bryan County.
Bryan County voters have cast early ballots in near-record numbers this season, and on Saturday, they’ll get another opportunity. The state of Georgia requires counties to make voting available on a Saturday for any election that includes a federal seat. Supervisors say more and more locals take advantage of early voting each election cycle. They say Saturday voting helps those who can’t make it on a weekday between 9-5.
“It’s especially good for commuters, people who go all the way into Savannah for work and don’t get off work until after 5 p.m.,” said Cindy Reynolds, Election Supervisor. “They can come back home and not rush to the polls or take off early from work.”
Reynolds says more than 3,200 have already cast ballots - a number she calls “phenomenal” for Bryan County.
There will be three locations this Saturday, including the commissioners meeting room, JF Gregory Park, and the county administration building in Richmond Hill.
