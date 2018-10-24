Chatham Pkwy shut down in both directions at Carl Griffin Dr due to crash, vehicle fire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Emergency crews are working a vehicle fire on Chatham Parkway.
Crews were dispatched to Chatham Parkway and Carl Griffin Drive to a motor-vehicle crash and fire around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the flames.
Savannah Fire , Chatham EMS, Savannah PD and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are all at the scene.
At this time, Chatham Parkway is completely shut down at Carl Griffin Drive in both directions. Drivers should avoid the area.
