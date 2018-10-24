Crystal meth bust leads to multiple arrests in Savannah

Tuesday, CNT conducted an undercover drug operation following information that crystal meth was being sold from various rooms at a hotel located in the 11,000 block of Abercorn Street on Savannah’s Southside. After observing a large amount of foot traffic and activity consistent with drug sales, agents obtained a search warrant for two hotel rooms, resulting in the seizure of various amounts of crystal meth, items commonly used in the distribution and use of controlled substances, and one vehicle.