Crystal meth bust leads to multiple arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Multiple people are behind bars following a Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team investigation.
Tuesday, CNT conducted an undercover drug operation following information that crystal meth was being sold from various rooms at a hotel located in the 11,000 block of Abercorn Street on Savannah’s Southside. After observing a large amount of foot traffic and activity consistent with drug sales, agents obtained a search warrant for two hotel rooms, resulting in the seizure of various amounts of crystal meth, items commonly used in the distribution and use of controlled substances, and one vehicle.
Agents arrested 34-year-old Raymond Gibson, 33-year-old Brooke Carey, 31-year-old Emily Figueroa - all from Savannah - and 31-year-old Katie Kirkpatrick of Rincon. Gibson, Figueroa, and Kirkpatrick were all charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. They remain in the Chatham County Detention Center. Carey was charged with a misdemeanor drug offense and has since been released.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
