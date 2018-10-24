Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-24-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure gives us great Fall weather today. The remnants of Hurricane Willa will begin to impact us late Thursday and continue through late Friday. Drier weather returns for the weekend. Today will be sunny and mild with highs 75-80. Mostly clear tonight with temps 48-60. Skies become mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance for showers late, highs 68-75. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we expected a good chance for showers and possible strong thunderstorms, highs in the mid 70s. In the tropics there is a 60% chance for tropical development in the central Atlantic within the next 5 days. All computer models suggest it is no threat to the US.