Ga 12th Congressional candidates face off at Statesboro forum

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -Republican Incumbent Rick Allen faced off with Democratic challenger Francys Johnson on Tuesday in Statesboro.
Johnson contends that Allen has valued party lines over serving district voters. They answered questions on immigration, infrastructure, and bringing more jobs to rural Georgia.
The two sides have traded shots online and social media. Both sides agreed they needed to meet face to face.
“People got the clear change to see the difference between us,” said Francys Johnson. “There’s one candidate who’s for the status quo and one who’s willing to fight for rural Georgia.”
“I’ve attended every debate I’ve been asked to attend,” said the current U.S. Representative Rick Allen. “And I think it’s really good to get the truth out.”
The Statesboro Herald hosted the forum. Voters will get the final say in two weeks.
