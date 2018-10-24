Gorgeous Today, Wet by Thursday night

We’re being treated with gorgeous fall weather today. Enjoy it. Clouds, and widespread rain, are in the forecast.
Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s this morning, under just a few clouds. The breeze is very light; there isn’t much of a wind chill. You’ll be ditching the light jacket by mid-morning as temperatures warm into the 60s.
It’ll be in the lower to mid-70s by noon, under continued sunshine. The high temp is forecast to top-out in the upper 70s to around 80° between 2 and 3:30 p.m.
The forecast remains pleasant this evening, with quickly cooling temperatures after sunset.
Changes coming to our weather –
Thursday begins nicely, with chilly temperatures and some high clouds. However, the sky is forecast to become overcast by mid-afternoon. A cooler, cloudy day is the rule.
Showers increase along the Gulf Coast Thursday afternoon and will creep into southwestern counties by sunset, or so. The chance of rain increases through the evening.
Widespread light rain, and a few hefty downpours, are likely through Friday morning’s commute. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day >> Rain may really slow your morning commute.
Drier conditions gradually build in Friday afternoon and evening; giving way to a seasonably cool and mostly dry weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter