Hometown Hero: Nine Line employees

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There is no good place for a bad accident, but the stretch in front of 450 Fort Argyle Road was better than most last week because of what located on it.
"We have a lot of former EMS,’’ said Kathryn Bell, the warehouse receiving lead at Nine Line Apparel, "and other people here who were trained to deal with this kind of stuff.’’
Trained or not, several Nine Line employees rushed to help people in two cars involved in a wreck in front of their store last week.
"I heard a smash,’’ said Jamie Kramer, who works in quality control in the production area. “Then I looked over and saw a car flipped over.’’
"All I heard was ‘rollover, entrapment,’ Bell said. “So, I yelled to another girl in my department to grab the gloves in the stamping area and ran as fast as I could out of the warehouse.’’
When they arrived at the cars, they realized just how much help was needed.
“When we pulled the door open,’’ Kramer said, “the lady was like my 'babies, my babies!"
“I ran around and saw there was kids,” said production supervisor, Tristen Winters. "So, I ran around and punched the window out of the passenger side door.’’
"I went to go assist with the other car because they seemed to have everything under control,’’ Bell said, "and when I got there, I found a father and his 13-year-old daughter already self-extricated.’’
“I got one of the kids out and ran over and the car started smoking,’’ Winters said, "so we found jackets and clothes and stuff like that to lay on the floor to make sure they were okay.’’
All of the people in both cars were okay, largely because of the efforts of a lot of WTOC Hometown Heroes who didn’t even think about what they were doing until after they went back to work at Nine Line.
"It’s not like we came back inside,’’ Winters said, “and everyone was like "oh, hey heroes.’’’
“It was a team effort,’’ Kramer added," and it made Nine Line look like more than just a business. It’s a family.’’
One that is always willing to help.
