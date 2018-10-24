Local, state leaders to hold groundbreaking ceremony for I-95 interchange project in Bryan Co.

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Bryan County and the City of Richmond Hill will be doing a lot of celebrating this Wednesday.
After 20 years of working to bring a new exit off Interstate 95, city, county, and state leaders will now celebrate a groundbreaking for the new interchange project at I-95 and Belfast Keller Road, bringing Richmond Hill its third exit for I-95.
Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Bryan County, and the City of Richmond Hill will officially kick off the start of the Interstate 95-Belfast Keller Road Interchange Project with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Bryan County Administrative Complex.
