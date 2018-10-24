Mickey Mouse makes appearance at Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mickey Mouse and several of his friends visited the Dwayne and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health on Wednesday.
Young patients enjoyed a paint party and a meet and greet with several characters, but Mickey was the biggest star, helping spread joy to children and their families on opening night of Disney on Ice at the Savannah Civic Center.
“Our company, we love giving back to the community in any way possible, so to be able to come here today and interact with the kids, it’s been a real privilege.”
Disney on Ice will be held at the Savannah Civic Center Wednesday night with Words of Enchantment - excerpts from four classic Disney stories.
