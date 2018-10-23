Molly’s Kids: The Rock Is Invited to this NC Wedding...

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mitchell Mathis and Emily Selitto are getting married this weekend. Mitchell is one of our longtime #MollysKids. He beat cancer when he was a child and is now as healthy -- and fantastic -- as they come.
Mitchell was the 6-year-old who Dwayne The Rock Johnson brought into the ring back in 2002. The Rock and Mitchell became friends. Mitchell has never forgotten how kindly The Rock treated him those many years ago.
The Rock was one of the first people on the guest list to Mitchell and Emily's wedding. I wrote about it months ago, hoping to help get it in front of The Rock's eyes through social media. They said they didn't really expect to hear back from him with all the movies, shows and new family members (a baby!) he has had in 2018... and they haven't.
But this morning, Emily -- on the week of her wedding -- reached out and asked if I'd try one more time because having The Rock there would mean so much to Mitchell.
So here we are.
Hey, The Rock, if you see this... that little boy you encouraged all those years ago would desperately love to have you know he's doing well and marrying his girl. This is his last attempt at wanting you to know your impact, and his appreciation for what you've done. He adores you.
Here’s 2002 video when you brought him in the ring.
Anyone who thinks they can get this in front of The Rock, feel free to try.
If he or his team of people want more, I have Mitchell and Emily's numbers, emails and all social media accounts waiting. I'm at mgrantham@wbtv.com... and can quickly connect him with this soon-to-be married couple.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
