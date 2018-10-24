Opening statements, testimony begin in Savannah murder trial for five men

“We got two things here. We got the murder of Rebecca Foley, and we’ve got the murder of James Pastures two years later. Why are these being tried together? What’s the nexus here? Why is that? And I’ll tell you ladies and gentleman, I think and I believe the evidence will show the state’s intention here is to blind you and have you look at the forest and get overwhelmed by the number of trees, and ignore each individual tree," said Joey Turner, Attorney for Shacqueal Sanders, one of the five defendants and one of two charged with the murder of James Pastures.