Richmond Hill doctor arrested for operating without valid license

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - A doctor has been arrested following a joint investigation spearheaded by the Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team and Drug Enforcement Administration.
Earlier this month, CNT, DEA, and other state and federal agencies conducted an investigation at Consultants in Pain Medicine located on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill. Agents located paperwork that suggested Doctor Amy Pearson was unlawfully operating the clinic by having an expired pain management license. As the investigation continued, agents determined the license had been expired for more than one year.
Agents arrested Dr. Pearson without incident at her home on Oct. 23. She was charged with operating a pain management clinic without a license, which is a felony in the state of Georgia. She was booked into the Bryan County Detention Center and is currently out on bond.
The pain management clinic is currently closed pending further investigating.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.