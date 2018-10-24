Savannah resident named 2019 chairman of RBC Heritage

Kennickell was born in Savannah and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1973. He accepted a football scholarship to The Citadel where he graduated in 1977. Upon graduation, he went to work at Kennickell Printing Co. (now The Kennickell Group), which is the family’s printing business. In 1981 he became the president, and the next year bought the business from the family, according to HCF.