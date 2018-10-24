Savannah resident named 2019 chairman of RBC Heritage

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Heritage Classic Foundation has announced that longtime Savannah resident Al Kennickell will serve as 2019 tournament chairman for the 51st annual RBC Heritage Tournament.
Kennickell was born in Savannah and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1973. He accepted a football scholarship to The Citadel where he graduated in 1977. Upon graduation, he went to work at Kennickell Printing Co. (now The Kennickell Group), which is the family’s printing business. In 1981 he became the president, and the next year bought the business from the family, according to HCF.
“Al is an excellent ambassador for the Heritage Classic Foundation,” Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said. “He and his staff were the masterminds behind the plaiding of the Harbour Town Lighthouse, a high-profile project that required a great deal of planning and engineering. Over 3,300 square feet of vinyl was printed and installed in just four days.”
Kennickell’s duties as tournament chairman include acting as master of ceremonies at both the opening and closing ceremonies.
The 51st annual RBC Heritage will take place April 15-21, 2019, at Harbour Town Golf Links. Tournament tickets are on sale, and you can purchase them by clicking here.
