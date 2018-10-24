SCCPSS Transportation Committee meet about low bus driver employment

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Chatham County Public School System has gotten some complaints this school year about their bus routes. The school system claims the problems are coming from the shortage of bus drivers.
The Transportation Committee met Wednesday morning to go over what plans they have to get more people applying for the bus driver positions. A hand full of current bus drivers even showed up at the meeting to voice their concerns on why people are leaving.
Competition is a big problem the Savannah Chatham County Public School System is facing. Other local companies are making better employment offers.
The Senior Director of Transportation, Carol Valentine, says they are recruiting and explaining the benefits of the positions they have open. She says they even want to offer a bonus or incentives to employees.
“We have to have something to help us keep them here with us. So, that is an initiative that is being worked on to see if there is a way when they come and they get that training and they get their CDLs that we can keep them here with us for a while,” said Valentine.
Since commercial driver licenses are expensive, they want employees to stick around. Once they are back up to being fully staffed they also want to have GEO drivers. These drivers will make sure new drivers are trained properly and help out when they do have small shortages of drivers.
“Those will be the people to help us go out and cover routes," said Valentine. "Right now, we have no one. If you call out or we have a vacancy we have to use drivers who already have a route to cover another route. If you hear the late times and the times going back, they have to get their route in and have to go back and get another route. Cause a lot of times they can’t get all the kids on one bus.”
Bus drivers who showed up to the meeting say there are other problems that need to be fixed as well.
“One thing we need to do is make sure we have an itemized check stub that gives the amount of money that is taken out and put into the check which would give us the ability to budget what we are receiving,” said Kendrick Banks, a SCCPSS bus driver.
Kendrick Banks says this makes it difficult to figure out what his next pay check will be. Another driver who has been driving a bus for four years agrees.
“Across the board it’s just the pay. The pay rate is great. It’s just the way that they pay us. The pay system needs to be changed now. Not later,” said Carlton Carter, a SCCPSS bus driver.
Banks says what frustrates him is the problems are causing them to lose quality drivers.
“When you get rid of all of your experienced, now you become a very inexperienced organization and that counts towards safety and information. Period,” said Banks.
