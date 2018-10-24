Senate slipping away as Dems fight to preserve blue wave

By STEVE PEOPLES, THOMAS BEAUMONT, and LISA MASCARO | October 23, 2018 at 8:18 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 8:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — No longer is the question about the size of the Democratic wave this fall. It's about whether there will be any wave at all.

In the fight for Senate control, top operatives in both political parties concede that Democrats' narrow path to the majority has essentially disappeared. It's a casualty of surging Republican enthusiasm across GOP strongholds in the midterm season's closing days.

At the same time, leading Democrats fear that the battle for the House majority will be decided by just a handful of seats.

The trend may be troubling for Democrats, but the evolving political landscape remains unsettled two weeks before Election Day, even with millions of votes already cast across 20 states.

